US and Chinese officials meet in London for pivotal trade talks

On the first of likely two days of talks, officials from the two superpowers were meeting at the ornate Lancaster House to try to get back on track with a preliminary agreement struck last month in Geneva that had briefly lowered the temperature between Washington and Beijing.
Since then, the US. has accused China of slow-walking on its commitments, particularly around rare earths shipments.
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Monday that the US team wanted a handshake from China on rare earths after PresidentDonald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed to resume shipments in a rare call between the two presidents last week.
"The purpose of the meeting today is to make sure that they're serious, but to literally get handshakes," Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, told CNBC in an interview. He said the US would expect export controls to be eased and rare earths released in volume immediately afterwards.
Customs data showed that China's exports to the US plunged 34.5 per cent year-on-year in May in value terms, the sharpest drop since February 2020, when the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic upended global trade.
In the US, business and household confidence has taken a pummeling, while first-quarter gross domestic product contracted due to a record surge in imports as Americans front-loaded purchases to beat anticipated price increases.
Attending the talks in London are US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The Chinese contingent led by Vice Premier He Lifeng includes Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and the ministry's chief trade negotiator, Li Chenggang.
The inclusion of Lutnick, whose agency oversees export controls for the US, is one indication of how central rare earths have become, and some analysts saw it as a sign that Trump is willing to put recently imposed Commerce Department export restrictions on the table.
China holds a near-monopoly on rare earth magnets, a crucial component in electric vehicle motors.
Lutnick did not attend the Geneva talks at which the countries struck a 90-day deal to roll back some of the triple-digit tariffs they had placed on each other.
POSITIVE CONCLUSION
Trump and Xi spoke by phone last week, their first direct interaction since Trump's Jan 20 inauguration.
During the call, Xi told Trump to back down from trade measures that roiled the global economy and warned him against threatening steps on Taiwan, according to a Chinese government summary.
But Trump said on social media the talks focused primarily on trade led to "a very positive conclusion," setting the stage for Monday's meeting in the British capital.
The next day, Trump said Xi had agreed to resume shipments to the US of rare earths minerals and magnets, and Reuters reported that China has granted temporary export licenses to rare-earth suppliers of the top three US automakers.
EXPORT RESTRICTIONS IN FOCUS
China's decision in April to suspend exports of a wide range of critical minerals and magnets upended the supply chains central to automakers, aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies and military contractors around the world.
Kelly Ann Shaw, a former White House trade adviser during Trump's first term, said that the US was arguing that China's continued export control restrictions violated the agreement in Geneva to remove retaliatory measures.
"What I expect to see announced in the next few hours is effectively a reaffirmation of China's commitment, plus some concessions on the US side, with respect to export controls measures over the past week or two," said Shaw, a trade partner at the Akin Gump law firm in Washington.
But Shaw said she expected the US only to agree to lift some new export curbs, not longstanding ones such as for advanced artificial intelligence chips. Reuters reported on May 28 that the US ordered a halt to shipments of semiconductor design software and chemicals and aviation equipment, revoking export licenses that had been previously issued.
The preliminary deal in Geneva sparked a global relief rally in stock markets, and US indexes that had been in or near bear market levels have recouped the lion's share of their losses.
But Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group, said while a temporary truce was possible, there was little prospect for the bilateral relationship to become constructive given broader decoupling trends and continued US pressure on other countries to take China out of their supply chains.
"Everyone around Trump is still hawkish, and so a breakthrough US-China trade deal is unlikely, especially in the context of other deals that are further along and prioritised," he said in an analyst note.