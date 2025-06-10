US and Chinese officials meet in London for pivotal trade talks

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the Fox News program "Sunday Morning Futures" that the US wanted the two sides to build on the progress made in Geneva in the hope they could move towards more comprehensive trade talks.



The preliminary deal in Geneva sparked a global relief rally in stock markets, and US indexes that had been in or near bear market levels have recouped the lion's share of their losses.



But Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group, said while a temporary truce was possible, there was little prospect for the bilateral relationship to become constructive given broader decoupling trends and continued US pressure on other countries to take China out of their supply chains.



"Everyone around Trump is still hawkish, and so a breakthrough US-China trade deal is unlikely, especially in the context of other deals that are further along and prioritised," he said in an analyst note.