US and Iran seal agreement, unclear if Strait of Hormuz open

The US and Iran have signed an agreement to end their war, officials from both sides said on Wednesday (Jun 17), after more than three months of fighting.

The White House has said the deal — which includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz — is in effect, according to reports, though it is unclear when access to the crucial trade corridor will be restored.

Bringing the vital oil route back into operation would mark a major step towards easing months of conflict and economic turmoil triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

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