Bill Clinton to give private testimony to Congress about Epstein

Former President Bill Clinton is due to testify on Friday (Feb 27) behind closed doors to a congressional panel about his ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in what could be a tense confrontation between the former Democratic leader and President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans.

Clinton's testimony, scheduled for 11am, follows that of his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who told the House of Representatives Oversight Committee on Thursday that she does not remember ever meeting Epstein and had nothing to share about his sex crimes.

Bill Clinton, however, flew on Epstein's plane several times in the early 2000s after he left office, and a tranche of millions of documents released by the Justice Department includes photos of him with women whose faces are redacted. He has denied wrongdoing and expressed regret for his association.

The panel's Republican chairman, Representative James Comer of Kentucky, says the Clintons are not accused of wrongdoing but must answer questions about Epstein's involvement with their charitable foundation.

They agreed to testify near their main residence of Chappaqua, New York, after the House of Representatives threatened to hold them in contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate. Some Democrats supported the move.

Both Clintons accuse Republicans of conducting a partisan exercise designed to protect President Donald Trump from scrutiny, noting that others in the inquiry were allowed to submit written statements rather than testify in person.

Democrats say the panel should also subpoena Trump, whose name appears frequently in the Epstein-related files. Trump socialised extensively with Epstein in the 1990s and 2000s, before Epstein's 2008 conviction of soliciting prostitution from a minor.