WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday (Nov 23) added Singapore-based chip firm Megaspeed, which is closely tied to an espionage investigation involving Nvidia, to its trade blacklist.

The addition of the company follows revelations that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and Megaspeed's controlling shareholder who is reportedly alleged to be a spy for Beijing.

The move coincided with Jensen Huang's reinstatement as CEO of Nvidia after his resignation two weeks ago over revelations of extramarital affairs.

US companies cannot ship goods, software and technology to companies on ​the entity list without a license, which is likely to be denied. Firms on the list can find it harder to get access to US-origin spare parts, software updates or licences for intellectual property.

Megaspeed did not immediately return a request for comment.

The New York Times reported last month that US authorities had concluded Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset who passed information to Beijing while developing a close relationship with the Nvidia CEO.

Reuters could not independently verify the intelligence allegation. China has said the spy accusations are "groundless".

Alice Huang led Singapore-based Megaspeed, historically a large Nvidia chip customer, people familiar with the matter have said. US authorities have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024 over possible violations of export controls related to alleged shipments of Nvidia AI chips to China, the US Justice and Commerce departments said this week.

Megaspeed has said Alice Huang left the company in August 2025 and that it conducted "lawful business". Jensen Huang admitted to an affair in a Nov 8 statement following the reports of his relationship with Alice Huang, without referring to her by name.

Nvidia lists Megaspeed as an official cloud partner in its directory. Megaspeed attracted public attention in October 2025, when the New York Times reported it was under US investigation over whether it was helping Chinese customers obtain advanced Nvidia chips subject to Washington's export controls.

The last time the Commerce Department placed any new entities on the list was October 2025.

As Reuters exclusively reported in June, the US has held off adding China’s AI startup DeepSeek, memory chipmaker CXMT and more than 100 other companies flagged as national security risks to the trade blacklist, as the Trump administration tried to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing.