Trump administration to review safety at Brown University after campus shooting

The United States Department of Education on Monday (Dec 22) said ⁠it was reviewing safety at Brown University in response to a mass shooting on the campus earlier this month.

Federal officials will scrutinise Brown’s emergency notification and campus surveillance systems, the department said in a statement. Almost a week after the shooting, the suspect - who was also accused of ‍killing an MIT professor ⁠in ‍the Boston area - was found dead.

Brown's president, Christina Paxson, has said her institution is “deeply committed” to campus safety and security. She has said that ⁠one of her university's two emergency notification systems sent text messages and emails to 20,000 ‍individuals after the shooting.

She has also said that a second siren system was not set off for fear it would prompt people to rush for safety into the building where the shooting occurred.

Paxson also said last week that the campus has 1,200 security cameras. Officials said the attack occurred in an older part of a facility that had ‌few or no cameras.

President Donald Trump had previously criticised the university in a Truth Social post for having “so few security ‍cameras”.