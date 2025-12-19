Police identify suspect in Brown University shooting, probe link with MIT killing

PROVIDENCE: Law enforcement officers have identified a suspect in last weekend's deadly mass shooting at Brown University, and are investigating a possible link to the murder of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor two days later near Boston, a person familiar with the matter said.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to discuss the matter, did not provide more details on the identification of the suspect or ‌why investigators think the two cases may be linked.

On Thursday night, officers in SWAT gear and law enforcement vehicles, including some police cars from Providence and the Rhode Island State Police, were seen surrounding a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, about 30km north of downtown Boston. The source familiar with the probe said the police activity in Salem was related to the investigation.

The manhunt since Saturday's shooting inside a classroom building at Brown University has left students and residents of Providence, Rhode Island, “restless and eager” for an arrest, said Mayor Brett Smiley. Two students were killed and at least eight were wounded.

Two days later, MIT professor Nuno Loureiro, 47, was fatally shot in his home in Brookline, Massachusetts on Monday (Dec 15) evening. Brookline is around 80km north of Brown's campus.

Earlier this week, a Federal Bureau of Investigation official said authorities did not believe there was a link between Saturday's shooting ‍at Brown and the MIT professor's murder. Loureiro was a member of the departments of nuclear science and engineering and physics as well as MIT's Plasma Science and Fusion Centre.