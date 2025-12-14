Two dead, eight in critical condition after shooting at Brown University in US

Two people were killed and eight critically wounded on Saturday (Dec 13) in a shooting at Brown University, the prestigious Ivy League school in Rhode Island, authorities said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other United States federal officials were on the scene, Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X.

Brown on its website described the incident as an "active shooter" situation, with no suspects in police custody as of 5.11pm US Eastern Time. Other news outlets said that as many as 20 individuals were injured, but Reuters has not confirmed those reports.

Kristy DosReis, the city of Providence's chief public information officer for public safety, declined to provide details on the number of people injured or whether any were killed.

"There have been multiple people shot," DosReis said. "It continues to be an active investigation and we are urging people to shelter in place."