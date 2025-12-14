Logo
Logo

World

Two dead, eight in critical condition after shooting at Brown University in US
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Two dead, eight in critical condition after shooting at Brown University in US

Two dead, eight in critical condition after shooting at Brown University in US

Police officers and first responders gather at the corner of Waterman Street and Thayer Street in Providence, Rhode Island, in response to a shooting on Dec 13, 2025. (Photo: AP/Jen McDermott)

14 Dec 2025 08:00AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2025 08:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Two people were killed and eight critically wounded on Saturday (Dec 13) in a shooting at Brown University, the prestigious Ivy League school in Rhode Island, authorities said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other United States federal officials were on the scene, Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X.

Brown on its website described the incident as an "active shooter" situation, with no suspects in police custody as of 5.11pm US Eastern Time. Other news outlets said that as many as 20 individuals were injured, but Reuters has not confirmed those reports.

Kristy DosReis, the city of Providence's chief public information officer for public safety, declined to provide details on the number of people injured or whether any were killed.

"There have been multiple people shot," DosReis said. "It continues to be an active investigation and we are urging people to shelter in place."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Reuters/kg
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement