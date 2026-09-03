US-Canada trade war tests deep manufacturing ties between Detroit and Windsor

DETROIT/WINDSOR: Around US$2 billion worth of goods cross between the United States and Canada every day, with the corridor between Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario, serving as one of the most important gateways for that trade.

For generations, manufacturers on both sides of the border – from vehicles to metals and machinery – have relied on each other for materials, parts and customers.

Those economic ties are being tested as the US-Canada trade war escalates, with Canadian retaliatory tariffs set to take effect next week.

Canada will impose counter-tariffs of 15, 25 and 50 per cent on C$27.6 billion (US$20 billion) worth of US imports from Sep 8, matching US tariffs on Canadian products.

The tariffs will cover sectors including steel and aluminium, dairy, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper, plastics and electronics.

Canada’s move follows Washington's decision to impose tariffs of 50 per cent on C$27.6 billion worth of Canadian goods.