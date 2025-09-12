Charlie Kirk's killing: What we know

OREM, United States: Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot during an event in the western United States state of Utah. Authorities had failed to locate the gunman on Thursday (Sep 11), more than 30 hours later.

Here is what we know and some of the main unanswered questions.

THE SHOOTING

Kirk, head of the country's largest conservative youth movement, which he co-founded in 2012 at the age of 18, was speaking around noon on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Dressed in a white t-shirt with the word "Freedom" across the front, Kirk sat in a chair under a tent as he answered questions from the large audience.

Former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz, who was at the event, told Fox News that Kirk was responding to a question about "transgender shooters, mass shooters, and in the midst of that, the shot rang out".

The 31-year-old collapsed with a neck wound, according to a video clip shot from a nearby location. He was pronounced dead soon after by Trump.