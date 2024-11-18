Trump looms large over meeting between Biden and Xi on sidelines of APEC summit

United States president-elect Donald Trump loomed large over a meeting between incumbent Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru, experts said on Monday (Nov 18).

During Saturday’s two-hour meeting at a hotel where Xi was staying, the Chinese leader said the issues of Taiwan, democracy, human rights and rights to development are "red lines" for China which are not to be challenged.

This came even as Xi vowed to work with the next US administration.

“He was trying to say that perhaps the US should stop export controls, or at least limit them and perhaps let China develop itself the way it wants,” political analyst Philippe Le Corre, who specialises in China’s relations with the world, told CNA’s Asia First.

Trump, who will be sworn in as the 47th US president on Jan 20, has vowed to adopt a blanket 60 per cent tariff on US imports of Chinese goods as part of his "America First" measures.