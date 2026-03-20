Action movie star Chuck Norris dies aged 86

LOS ANGELES: Chuck Norris, the United States martial artist and Hollywood action star most famous for his role in Walker, Texas Ranger, has died, his family said on Friday (Mar 20). He was 86.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning," the family said in a statement on Instagram.

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."

"He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives," the statement said.