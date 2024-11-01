Why do some Pakistanis want Trump in the White House?

ISLAMABAD: As the United States enters the final stretch of its presidential race, some in Pakistan thousands of miles away are hoping that Republican nominee Donald Trump will prevail against Democratic rival Kamala Harris on Nov 5.

Trump and former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan - both populist politicians - are seen to share a similar leadership style. During his presidency, Trump maintained good ties with his counterpart.

In 2019, during his first term in office, Trump famously received Khan at the White House - a meeting seen as a high point of their bilateral ties in recent years.

The two countries have also maintained strong cooperation against the backdrop of America’s geopolitical goals and security objectives in a region that includes Afghanistan, China, India and Iran.