Fake bomb threats linked to Russia briefly close Georgia polling locations

ATLANTA: At least two polling sites in the US election battleground state of Georgia were briefly evacuated on Tuesday (Nov 5) after fake bomb threats that election officials in the state blamed on Russian agents.

The threats, which were deemed to be non-credible, caused two polling locations in Fulton County, Georgia, to be evacuated. Both re-opened after about 30 minutes, officials said, and the county is seeking a court order to extend the location's voting hours past the statewide 7.00pm deadline.

Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Russian interference was behind the Election Day bomb hoaxes.

"They're up to mischief, it seems. They don't want us to have a smooth, fair and accurate election, and if they can get us to fight among ourselves, they can count that as a victory," Raffensperger told reporters.