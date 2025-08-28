US FDA narrows COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for under-65s, keeps full access for seniors

WASHINGTON: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday (Aug 27) approved updated COVID-19 vaccines for everyone aged 65 and over but narrowed access for younger people to those with health risks, a shift from previous years when most Americans were eligible.

The three approved shots are made by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax with Sanofi.

“Today’s decision does not affect access to these vaccines. These vaccines remain available to those who choose them in consultation with their healthcare provider,” a US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson said.

CHILDREN’S ACCESS CURTAILED

Pfizer said the emergency use authorisation for its COVID vaccine for children under 5 was rescinded, potentially limiting access for paediatric groups.

Moderna said its updated Spikevax shot was approved for people aged six months and older with at least one underlying condition, and would be available in the coming days.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s updated Comirnaty was cleared for people aged 5 to 64 with high-risk conditions. Novavax’s vaccine was approved under the same criteria for those aged 12 to 64.

All three vaccines remain available to people 65 and older without restrictions.