US freezes five offshore wind projects, shares slide on security concerns

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday (Dec 22) froze leases for five large offshore wind projects under construction off the East Coast, citing national security concerns, a move that sent shares of major developers sharply lower.

The decision by the administration of Donald Trump is the latest setback for an industry that has faced repeated disruptions under a president who campaigned on a pledge to end offshore wind development, arguing turbines are costly, inefficient and visually intrusive.

Shares of Danish energy group Orsted, which owns two of the affected projects, fell more than 12 percent in morning trade. Other developers with exposure to the projects, including Dominion Energy and Equinor, also traded lower.

PENTAGON FLAGS RADAR RISKS

The US Department of the Interior said the Pentagon had raised concerns that the movement of large turbine blades and the highly reflective towers supporting them could interfere with military radar systems, making it harder to detect and track potential threats.

“The prime duty of the United States government is to protect the American people,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said in a statement announcing the suspension.

The pause is intended to give federal agencies time to work with leaseholders and state authorities to assess whether the national security risks posed by the projects can be mitigated, the department added.

The affected developments include Orsted’s Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind projects, Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ Vineyard Wind 1, Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, and Equinor’s Empire Wind 1.