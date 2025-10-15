Trump administration says 4,108 workers have been fired since shutdown began

The number of US federal worker layoffs as a result of the government shutdown was revised downward on Tuesday (Oct 14), suggesting the Trump administration's initial statement about sweeping job cuts was too ambitious.

The Trump administration has dismissed 4,108 employees since Oct 1, the day the US government shutdown began, according to a statement filed on Tuesday in court by the US Department of Justice.

The Justice Department last week, in a separate court filing, estimated that the figure was at least 4,278.

The cuts amount to a fraction of the US government's workforce. US agencies employed some 2 million civilians at the start of the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump blamed the cuts on the US government shutdown.

The government is closed because Trump and lawmakers have failed to agree on a spending plan for federal agencies. Trump is trying to pressure Democrats into accepting his spending plan by firing federal workers and cutting programmes he says Democrats favor.

Since 1981, the US has had 15 federal government shutdowns that furloughed hundreds of thousands of workers. No president has sought to use a shutdown as the basis for large-scale firings.

The dismissals are expected to disrupt government operations, including disease outbreak investigations and college preparation.