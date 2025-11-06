The US government shutdown is the longest ever. Why does this keep happening?

Government shutdowns have become a recurring feature of US politics, the product of partisan standoffs over spending that force federal agencies to halt a wide range of services.

The latest shutdown - the third under President Donald Trump across his two terms - began at midnight on Oct 1, when Congress failed to pass a stopgap funding measure, triggering the nation’s first government closure in almost seven years. On Nov 5, it entered its 36th day, making it the longest shutdown in history.

Democrats are demanding that a stopgap Bill include an extension of Affordable Care Act premium subsidies and a reversal of Medicaid funding cuts - conditions Republicans have rejected, leaving the two sides deadlocked and the shutdown unresolved. Democrats also want new restrictions on Trump’s ability to refuse to spend money appropriated by Congress.

Since the shutdown began, the White House has moved to terminate roughly 6,000 federal workers and suspended funding for clean energy and transportation programs in Democratic-led states.

The layoffs would represent the first large-scale ouster of federal employees during a funding lapse in modern history. Unions have sued to block the terminations, arguing they’re illegal during a shutdown, and a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to pause the planned terminations.

Here’s what to know about how shutdowns work and what they mean for government services.