US government opens back up but deep political divisions remain

AMERICANS BLAME REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS ALMOST EQUALLY

Neither party appears to have emerged as a clear winner. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday found that 50 per cent of Americans blamed Republicans for the shutdown while 47 per cent blamed Democrats.

The return to normality could be short-lived, as the deal only funds the government until Jan 30, raising the prospect of another shutdown early next year.

The shutdown put Democrats in an unusual position, as Republicans have more frequently been the side that forced funding expirations over the last few decades.

This shutdown also stood out for what was largely absent: debate over the US$38 trillion national debt, which Congress for now, leaves on a path to keep growing by about US$1.8 trillion per year.

Senate Democrats said the pain across the economy, including interruptions in federal benefits and missed paychecks for federal workers, was worth it to call attention to the coming surge in health insurance prices for some 24 million Americans.

"The healthcare of the American people is a fight worth having, and I'm proud that Democrats held together for this long to fight this battle," Representative Hank Johnson of Georgia told Reuters. "The American people are more aware of the high stakes in the fight that we're on ... They understand the precariousness of the situation, and that's why they want us to fight."

Democrats secured no guarantees on health subsidies, only a promise that the Republican-controlled Senate will hold a vote on the matter, with no assurances that it would pass or that the House would even vote on it.

But they argued that they managed to elevate the issue at a time when polls show Americans are concerned about the rising cost of living, and Republicans could face political blowback if they do not act to prevent insurance costs from spiking. The subsidies disproportionately benefit residents of Republican-controlled states.

Republicans, meanwhile, found themselves making arguments often voiced by Democrats during shutdowns: that the damage of the disruptions was not worth it.

"We ought to be legally prohibited from ever shutting down the government," Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican moderate, told Reuters. "This is just absolutely insane, insane that we're now using government shutdowns as leverage for policy. That can never happen, and it's a terrible precedent to set, obviously."