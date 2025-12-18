Republican infighting on healthcare erupts in US House as subsidy expiration approaches

WASHINGTON: An expanded US federal healthcare subsidy that grew out of the pandemic looked all but certain to expire on Dec 31 as Republican leaders on Wednesday (Dec 17) faced a rebellion within their ranks in support of a Democratic-backed extension of the "Obamacare" benefit.

By a vote of 204-203, the House voted to stop the last-minute move by Democrats, aided by four Republicans, to force quick votes on a three-year extension of the Affordable Care Act subsidy. Democrats loudly protested, accusing Republican leadership of gavelling an end to the vote prematurely while some members were still trying to vote.

"That's outrageous," Democratic Representative Jim McGovern of Massachusetts yelled at Republican leadership.

Some of the 24 million Americans who buy their health insurance through the ACA programme, nicknamed Obamacare, could face sharply higher costs beginning on Jan 1 without action by Congress.

Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut said Democrats were trying to vote before the vote was closed.

“Listen, it's playing games when people's lives are at stake,” DeLauro said, “They jettisoned it.”

Twenty-six House members had not yet voted - and some were actively trying to do so - when the House Republican leadership gavelled the vote closed on Wednesday. It is rare but not unprecedented for House leadership to cut a contested vote short.

The political intrigue could continue later on Wednesday with separate healthcare legislation being pushed by House Speaker Mike Johnson and his lieutenants.