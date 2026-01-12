US Homeland Security sends more officers to Minneapolis after protests swell

The US Department of Homeland Security is sending "hundreds" more officers to Minnesota, a day after tens of thousands of people marched through Minneapolis to protest the fatal shooting of a woman by an immigration agent, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in remarks that aired on Sunday (Jan 11).

The officers would be deployed on Sunday and Monday to bolster the safety of Immigration ‌and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol officials already in Minnesota, Noem ‌said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" program. Some 2,000 federal officers have already been dispatched to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area in what DHS has called its largest operation ever.

The new deployments were scheduled to begin even as more than 1,000 rallies were planned nationwide this weekend to protest the federal government's deportation push and Wednesday's fatal shooting of 37‑year‑old Renee Good ‍by an ICE officer.

Minnesota officials have called the shooting unjustified, pointing to bystander video they say showed Good's vehicle turning away from the agent as he fired.