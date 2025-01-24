US judge temporarily blocks Trump's order restricting birthright citizenship

Trump's executive order had directed US agencies to refuse to recognize the citizenship of children born in the United States if neither their mother nor father is a US citizen or lawful permanent resident.



"I am having trouble understanding how a member of the bar could state unequivocally that this order is constitutional," the judge told a US Justice Department lawyer defending Trump's order. "It just boggles my mind."



The states argued that Trump's order violated the right enshrined in the citizenship clause of the US Constitution's 14th Amendment which provides that anyone born in the United States is a citizen.



"I've been on the bench for over four decades. I can't remember another case where the question presented is as clear as this one. This is a blatantly unconstitutional order," Coughenour said of Trump's policy.