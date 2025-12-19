US consumer inflation cools unexpectedly in November

BUDGET "SQUEEZE"

Heather Long, chief economist at the Navy Federal Credit Union, cautioned that with the 43-day government shutdown hitting data collection, "it's hard to read too much into the November inflation data."



"What stands out from the data that is in the report is utilities, home furnishings and used cars and trucks are driving some of the ongoing inflation pressures. This is the result of tariff pressures and the AI boom," she said.



"Americans continue to feel the squeeze in their monthly budgets," Long added.



Economist Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics added that a skew in data collection towards the end of November likely explained why airline fares were seen to slump.



"A higher proportion of price quotes than usual for November likely were sourced during the Black Friday discount period," he cautioned.



Similarly, while housing inflation was "unusually weak in the two months leading into November," this could also be "more noise than signal due to the disruptions from the shutdown," said Bernard Yaros of Oxford Economics.



There were few month-on-month comparisons in Thursday's report as the shutdown from October to mid-November hampered the collection of October data.