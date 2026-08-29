US to set limits on Egyptian bank in effort to pressure Iran: official

WASHINGTON: The Treasury Department is due to cut off a major Egyptian bank's operations in the United Arab Emirates from the US financial system, an official said Friday (Aug 28), as Washington pushes to choke Iran off economically.



The move impacts UAE branches of Egypt's second-largest bank, Banque Misr, blocking their banking access to US financial institutions.



US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent laid out plans this week for Iran's "economic asphyxiation," six months into a war on Tehran that is now locked in a stalemate.



Washington has "warned that Iran's enablers cannot continue to enjoy access to the US dollar and the global financial system," Bessent said Friday.



"Banque Misr UAE decided to find out the hard way and, today, we are taking the first step in holding it accountable for its continued, egregious support of the Iranian regime," he added in a statement first reported by the Financial Times.



The Treasury Department's action will only take effect after a month-long public comment period.



Egypt's central bank said officials "are in contact with the American side regarding these measures."



It added that the US measure is limited to transactions of Banque Misr branches in the UAE "with correspondents in US dollars only, and none of these measures extend to any of the banks in the Egyptian banking sector."



US-Israel strikes targeting Iran from late February sparked Tehran's retaliation in blocking most traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, while plunging the Middle East into war.



The waterway is a crucial route for global energy transit, sending global oil prices rocketing.