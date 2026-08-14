US warns Iran it will step up economic pressure; two more ships attacked in Hormuz

LONDON: Transit through the Strait of Hormuz appeared to grind to a near standstill on Friday (Aug 14) after two more ships were attacked there and the United States said it could maintain a naval blockade of Iran indefinitely.

A senior Iranian source said on Wednesday that there had been no progress in talks to build on a June agreement to end the war. As a ceasefire renewed then broke down, Iran has resumed attacks on ships it accuses of trying to transit the strait without its permission.

Two vessels from the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company were attacked transiting the strait on Thursday evening, United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM reported. The UAE government blamed Iran, which made no immediate comment.

Nine vessels passed through the narrow waterway at the entrance to the Gulf on Thursday, up from five on Wednesday but below the average for August of 12, according to ship-tracking company Kpler.

There were no visible crossings by vessels seen early on Friday, according to ship-tracking data.

Some ships may pass through undetected with their transponders off, but the figures are nowhere near the more than 130 ships that daily traversed the Strait of Hormuz before the war launched by the US and Israel on Iran in February.

"Alongside the threat to energy infrastructure in the region, Iran’s ability to restrict shipping through the strait is its main source of leverage in negotiations," said Torbjorn Solvedt, principal Middle East analyst with risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.