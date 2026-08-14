Commentary: For the oil market, the Strait of Hormuz isn’t closed

LONDON: "In price, is knowledge," is an old market saying. So what is the oil price telling us? At less than US$90 a barrel, it isn’t screaming shortage. How so amid the Iran war? The release of strategic reserves is helping, as are bypass pipelines around the Strait of Hormuz. China has slashed its oil imports, freeing barrels for everyone else. Commercial stockpiles are, for now, helping.

But that’s not the full story. Perhaps part of the tale is that more oil is flowing out of the Persian Gulf than is commonly acknowledged?

United States Energy Secretary Chris Wright claims that’s the case. On Tuesday (Aug 11), the oil executive-turned-politician said almost 9 million barrels a day had crossed Hormuz during the previous week. Added to the crude flowing via bypass pipelines, it would put total flows from the region not far below pre-war levels.

MARKET SCEPTICISM

The oil market was, to put it mildly, incredulous. His estimate is significantly higher than most tanker trackers, which peg recent Hormuz flows somewhere around 4 million to 5 million barrels a day. It’s higher, too, than my own estimate, which was above the consensus.