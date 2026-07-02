Commentary: Indian sailors’ deaths in US strike reopen old wounds and deepen new grievances

NEW DELHI: When the United States imposed its blockade of Iranian ports, there was always the question of how far Washington would go to enforce it. India has the painful answer.

The US Navy struck three commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman in the same week, accusing them of violating the blockade. All three vessels carried Indian mariners aboard, and three on board the MT Settebello were killed on Jun 10.

India responded by summoning the US charge d’affaires twice within a week, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed India’s “strong protest” to US counterpart Marco Rubio. In a statement on Jun 13, Mr Rubio did not take responsibility nor issue an apology, but instead warned commercial shipping vessels to “comply with orders from US forces”.

So far, the Indian government appears to have taken a pragmatic stance: It is not letting the attack jeopardise already tense bilateral ties, nor has it used its levers to convey displeasure beyond the diplomatic route.

A view is emerging in New Delhi that India’s stance does not match its rising geopolitical profile, and that its strategic autonomy is being compromised by the need to toe Washington’s line.