Commentary: Will US-Iran talks bring about new trade routes for India and China?

ABU DHABI: The US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been read mainly as a ceasefire document, a nuclear pause and a possible opening for lasting sanctions relief.

The immediate questions are whether Iran will accept verifiable limits, whether the Strait of Hormuz will remain open, and whether Israel will tolerate an agreement it did not fully shape.

But for Asia, the larger question is whether Iran can again connect it to the Middle East and Europe. This matters directly for India, China and Southeast Asia.

Iran’s location has always been powerful. It connects India to Afghanistan and Eurasia, and China to Turkey and Europe. But because of decades-old sanctions, Iran’s location was not usable. The MOU may not change that overnight, but it makes Iran’s geography discussable again.

If Iran’s geography becomes economically usable, it can support new routes, supplies and strategic options. But if it is militarised again, it becomes a chokepoint risk that Asia must work around.