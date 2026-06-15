Snap Insight: Iran’s birthday present to Trump comes with a price tag

SINGAPORE: It was out of character, but Iran gave United States President Donald Trump an unexpected 80th birthday present.

It agreed on Sunday (Jun 14) to the final text of a memorandum of understanding that could end the Iran war. But this gift comes with a price tag.

Iran may have emerged from the war stronger than it was before Feb 28, when the United States and Israel attacked the Islamic Republic.

The full text of the deal to be signed on Friday has yet to be published, but it will extend the ceasefire by another 60 days and frame negotiations on the future of Iran’s nuclear programme, final arrangements for shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of sanctions and the release of frozen Iranian assets.