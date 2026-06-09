Commentary: Brace for a flood of oil as soon as Hormuz reopens

OIL INDUSTRY BEING KEPT WARM

If the transportation gets resolved quickly, as I expect, then it’s all down to the flow of crude. So far, the infrastructure that needs to be restarted - the 10,000 or so wells, gas-and-oil processing centers, pipelines, storage tanks and ports - has emerged from the war largely unscratched. And where damage occurred, it has been largely repaired during the ceasefire.

The lack of significant damage contrasts with other Middle Eastern conflicts. When Kuwait was liberated from Saddam Hussein in 1991, its oil wells were on fire, for example. The closure this time has also been controlled. Unlike, say, the oil strike in Venezuela in 2002-2003, when wells closed by disgruntled employees in a matter of minutes were damaged, Saudi Arabia and its neighbors had time to shutter wells in an orderly fashion. Moreover, the oilfields haven’t been battlegrounds, as they were during the 2011 Libyan civil war, thus allowing maintenance to continue.

Nowhere in the region has output fallen to zero, because of the need to meet domestic oil demand and, in the cases of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the use of pipelines bypassing Hormuz. Thus, petroleum engineers have kept some output running continuously, purposely selecting the wells most likely to have problems when reopening if they’d been out of service.

In other cases, they’ve rotated the shutdowns, keeping some wells closed for a couple of weeks, then reopening them while shutting down others in an effort to never have an individual well out of business for more than a few weeks. They have choked down flows to reduce output to a trickle, but still keeping a few barrels coming out. By doing so, they try to avoid problems down the road, like clogging or loss of pressure.