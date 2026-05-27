Commentary: Iran is beating Trump at the art of the deal

LONDON: “The worst thing you can possibly do in a deal is seem desperate to make it. That makes the other guy smell blood, and then you’re dead. The best thing you can do is deal from strength, and leverage is the biggest strength you can have.”

That was the principle Donald Trump (or his ghostwriter) set out in The Art Of Ohe Deal, published in 1987. Perhaps the US president should have re-read his own book before posting on Apr 5: “Open the F*****’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell.”

To the untrained eye, that demand sounded just a touch desperate - particularly when Trump failed to follow through on his threats to unleash hellish violence on Iran.

The grim reality is that, in the talks to end the war, it is Tehran that has had the leverage. Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz put intense pressure on the global economy. As petrol prices have risen in America, so Trump’s opinion poll ratings have plummeted.