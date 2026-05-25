Commentary: Fears of escalation are finally pushing US and Iran towards a deal

BIRMINGHAM: The United States and Iran are finally behaving like the cost of a return to all-out war is too much to ignore.

A deal has been “largely negotiated”, said United States President Donald Trump on Saturday (May 23), but Iranian media quickly declared his claims “inconsistent with reality”. Then on Sunday, Mr Trump tempered expectations by saying the US will not "rush into a deal". Yet despite the contradictory messaging, there appears to be real momentum towards an agreement.

Brinkmanship appeared to be reaching a dangerous peak over the past week.

Mr Trump said he called off a military attack – one that would have broken the fragile ceasefire in place since Apr 8 – after an intervention by Gulf allies but warned that the US was ready for “a full, large-scale assault … on a moment’s notice”. Iran responded by threatening that the war would “extend beyond the region” in the event of renewed US strikes.