Commentary: China’s geopolitical weight on display, but will Xi help Trump and Putin end their wars?

SINGAPORE: Chinese President Xi Jinping will be revelling in the perception that all roads lead to Beijing. He welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Wednesday (May 20), just days after hosting United States President Donald Trump for a hotly anticipated summit.

These back-to-back visits clearly show China’s geopolitical weight. But what is striking is how cautiously Mr Xi is using this growing influence.

Both visits come at a time when Mr Trump and Mr Putin are grappling with wars of their own making, wars that they have not yet found a way out of.

Russia has become far more dependent on China since it attacked Ukraine in February 2022. Faced with sweeping sanctions and economic isolation, Moscow relies on trade with Beijing as one of its greatest lifelines.