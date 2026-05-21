How Trump and Putin’s back-to-back visits put Beijing at the centre of great-power diplomacy

BEIJING: For a moment, it looked like deja vu.

Just days after United States President Donald Trump’s visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin was greeted with much of the same pomp and ceremony - a 21-gun salute, rows of flag-waving children and chants of “warm welcome” outside the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday (May 20).

But analysts say the similarities ended there: Trump’s trip was about managing tensions in the world’s most consequential rivalry while Putin’s visit, by contrast, was about reaffirming one of China’s most important strategic partnerships.

And unlike Trump’s visit, Putin’s trip concluded with what had been notably absent just days earlier: a formal signing ceremony and a joint statement.

While the timing may not have been entirely of Beijing’s making, the optics were hard to miss: Two of the world’s most closely watched leaders arriving in China within days of each other.

The result was a rare diplomatic double act that made Beijing look like a power Washington and Moscow both had reason to engage.

“The net effect of almost simultaneous hosting of US and Russian leaders probably boosts Xi’s image,” said Michael Clarke, an associate professor at Deakin University’s Centre for Future Defence and National Security.

“It projects (China) as a power that the system’s other great powers seek to court, cooperate or bargain with,” Clarke said.

ONE RED CARPET, TWO DIFFERENT MESSAGES

The timing may have been coincidental, analysts said, but the optics of Trump and Putin’s back-to-back visits were striking.

Philipp Ivanov, founder of geopolitical risk advisory firm GRASP, said Putin’s visit had been tied to the 25th anniversary of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, which saw both sides renounce territorial claims along their 4,300km border, paving the way for subsequent negotiations and laying the foundation for closer ties.

Trump’s Beijing trip, by contrast, had been delayed by the Iran war, he noted.

“It does somewhat reinforce the view of China’s centrality and importance,” Ivanov said, adding that Beijing had “played its diplomatic cards very well” in the current environment of heightened geopolitical competition.