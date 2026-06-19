Commentary: The Great Nicobar project - a signal of India finally ‘Acting East’?

SINGAPORE: Located around 80 nautical miles from Aceh and 430 nautical miles from the coast of Thailand, the Great Nicobar Island is closer to these Southeast Asian countries than it is to India.

But the sleepy island - the site of a roughly US$10 billion infrastructure project championed by the Indian government as one that would “enhance India's national security, strategic and defence presence” - has drawn little commentary from Southeast Asia so far.

Instead, it is at the center of a domestic debate in India over whether its strategic value compensates for its environmental destruction.

India’s main opposition Congress party had turned the project into a totemic issue ever since its leader Rahul Gandhi visited in April, free diving into the azure waters around the pristine island and emerging to denounce the project as “one of the biggest scams and gravest crimes” against the country’s natural and tribal heritage.

The pushback from Congress has emboldened closer scrutiny of the mega development project whose proponents maintain is a strategic move that will put Indian forces in a position to “choke” the Strait of Malacca, checkmating China in the Indian Ocean.

Critics say that is an exaggeration and the 30-year project, which includes a township and high-end tourism plans, a power plant and a deepwater transshipment port, instead creates a vulnerability. It will also involve irreversible environmental destruction and severely impact the island’s indigenous communities such as the forest-dwelling Shompen tribe and the Nicobarese people.