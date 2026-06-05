Commentary: Have the US and India become regional rivals?

NEW DELHI: On his recent visit to India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio predictably touted India as one of America’s “most important strategic partners,” citing the two countries’ shared values, “people-to-people ties” and strategic alignment on “all of the key issues that will define the new century”. But this familiar language of partnership rings increasingly hollow.

Much has been said about the impact US President Donald Trump’s public insults and weaponisation of tariffs have had on America’s relations with India. But the bilateral relationship was under pressure well before Trump’s return to the White House in 2025.

STRAINED BILATERAL TIES

In recent years, as India’s regional standing has been steadily eroded by China’s expanding strategic footprint, the United States has pursued policies in India’s strategic backyard that have disregarded Indian interests - and sometimes run directly counter to them.

Bangladesh is a case in point. After the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government in 2024, the US endorsed regime change. But India knew this posed serious risks, which have since materialised: Bangladesh is now gripped by Islamist violence, jeopardising stability on India’s eastern flank.

Then there is Myanmar. Since the military’s 2021 overthrow of a civilian government, the US has maintained a punitive approach toward the junta, including tough sanctions and “non-lethal” military aid for rebel groups, despite the security risks this has created along India’s sensitive northeastern frontier. In March, a US citizen, along with six Ukrainian nationals, was arrested in India for allegedly entering the country’s northeast without permits and crossing into Myanmar to train and arm anti-junta fighters for drone warfare.