Commentary: Even as ties thaw, India faces a colder reality about its place with the US

SINGAPORE: After months of heightened tensions over tariffs, negotiators from India and the United States met up this week in New Delhi to discuss a possible trade deal, describing their talks as “positive”.

Even with US President Donald Trump capping things off with a birthday call to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Sep 17), the broader relationship has grown more cautious.

A key underlying reason for that caution, which has largely been overlooked, is Washington’s reassessment of India’s strategic utility after its brief conflict with Pakistan in May.

In that conflict, when India attacked what it said were terrorist bases in Pakistan - from the air without crossing the border - it got a nasty surprise at first when Pakistan’s integrated China-supplied weapons systems gave the Indian Air Force a bloody nose.

That India adjusted and apparently struck targets in Pakistan effectively has become a moot point. Discounting nuclear parity, India does have military superiority over Pakistan, but it lost the initial narrative - and for the first time Chinese weaponry was shown to be effective in actual combat against other top-of-the-line, mainly French and Russian, jets and weaponry.