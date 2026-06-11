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New US strikes on Iran after Trump threatens to hit country 'very hard'
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New US strikes on Iran after Trump threatens to hit country 'very hard'

US Central Command says the strikes are in response to Iran's "unwarranted and continued aggression". 

New US strikes on Iran after Trump threatens to hit country 'very hard'

A US Army AH-64D Apache helicopter hovers flies during military exercises of Poland and NATO-allied countries in Orzysz, northwestern Poland on Sep 17, 2025. (File photo: AFP/Wojtek Radwanski)

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11 Jun 2026 06:16AM (Updated: 11 Jun 2026 06:28AM)
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The United States has launched new strikes against Iran after President Donald Trump threatened to hit the country "very hard".

US Central Command said additional strikes were launched against multiple targets in Iran at 5.15 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday (Jun 10) (5.15am, Singapore time, Thursday).

"The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression," the military said.

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Source: CNA/ac/kg

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