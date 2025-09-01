US judge blocks government from deporting unaccompanied Guatemalan children

WASHINGTON: A federal judge on Sunday (Aug 31) halted the Trump administration from deporting a group of migrant Guatemalan children already boarded onto planes and potentially hundreds more in government shelters after their lawyers made a pre-dawn emergency appeal.

The dramatic scene was reminiscent of other last-minute court challenges to Trump-era deportation efforts.

A little after 1am local time (1pm, Singapore time) on Sunday, the National Immigration Law Center, a pro-immigrant advocacy group, filed an emergency motion with the US District Court in Washington, DC to halt the removal of 10 unaccompanied migrant children from Guatemala.

At a rare hearing over a holiday weekend, District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan said she had been awakened at 2.35am and alerted to the case. Sooknanan issued a temporary restraining order halting the removal of the children, ages 10 to 17, for 14 days.

Sooknanan expanded the order to include any Guatemalan unaccompanied minors in the custody of the US Department of Health and Human Services. The complaint said this group could number hundreds of children.

Sooknanan told government attorneys to confirm by Sunday afternoon that the children had been removed from the planes. On Sunday evening, the judge said the government had not done so and ordered the government to explain why it had missed the deadline.

President Donald Trump, a Republican, launched an immigration crackdown after returning to the White House in January, including an effort to track down and deport unaccompanied migrant children.

His administration struck an agreement with Guatemala that would allow unaccompanied children to be sent back to the country and planned to start deportations this weekend, one current and two former US officials told Reuters. The plans were first reported by CNN on Friday.