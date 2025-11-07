US judge drops criminal charges against Boeing over 737 MAX 8 crashes

NEW YORK: A US judge dropped criminal charges against Boeing on Thursday (Nov 6) over deadly crashes of its 737 MAX 8 aircraft as part of an agreement between the company and prosecutors.



Judge Reed O'Connor's decision stemmed from a May 23 agreement between the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the aircraft manufacturer to resolve the case over two crashes that resulted in 346 fatalities.



Under the deal, Boeing will pay US$1.1 billion in return for the dismissal of a charge of "conspiracy to defraud the United States" over its conduct in the certification of the MAX, according to a federal filing.



The amount includes a US$244 million fine, US$445 million for a compensation fund for families of victims, and US$455 million to strengthen safety, quality and compliance programs at Boeing.



The accord, a "non-prosecution agreement," scuttled a criminal trial that had been scheduled for June in Fort Worth, Texas.



The agreement resolves the case without requiring Boeing to plead guilty to fraud in the certification of the MAX.



A criminal conviction could have jeopardised Boeing's ability to secure contracts with the US government, a major customer for its aerospace and defence businesses.



Boeing has said it is "deeply sorry" for the crashes of a 2018 Lion Air flight in Indonesia that killed 189 and a 2019 Ethiopian Airlines flight that killed 157.



Boeing has blamed the design of the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), a flight handling system that malfunctioned.



"We are committed to honouring the obligations of our agreement with the Department of Justice. We are also committed to continuing the significant efforts we have made as a company to strengthen our safety, quality, and compliance programs," Boeing said in a statement Thursday.