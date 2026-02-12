US lawmakers accuse Bondi of hiding names of Epstein associates

Bondi said more than 500 Justice Department lawyers worked on a compressed timeline to review reams of material. Any disclosure of victims' identities was inadvertent, she said.

"I have spent my entire career fighting for victims, and I will continue to do so," Bondi said in her opening statement.

Wexner, a former CEO and founder of Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands, hired Epstein as his personal money manager starting in the 1980s. He has accused Epstein of using his money to buy properties and goods and says he severed ties around 2007, after Epstein was first criminally charged. Wexner has denied knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities and has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing.

BONDI BLASTS "THEATRICS"

The Epstein files have dogged Bondi throughout her tenure as Trump's attorney general. The Justice Department's decision last summer to initially not release further material sparked a furious reaction from some of Trump’s online supporters. It drew new scrutiny to Trump’s past friendship with Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal, of Washington, asked Bondi to apologise to victims of Epstein's alleged crimes for the department's rollout of the files, including the disclosure of victims' names in some cases.

Bondi questioned why Jayapal had not asked the same question of her predecessor under Democratic President Joe Biden's administration and said she would not "get in the gutter for her theatrics".

Bondi's appearance before the Republican-controlled panel came the day after a federal grand jury declined to indict six Democratic lawmakers over a video they made urging the US military not to comply with unlawful orders.

The department's tradition of independence in criminal investigations has eroded as it has pursued investigations into Trump's political adversaries and aligned with his grievances.

It unsuccessfully sought to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, two officials who led investigations into Trump.