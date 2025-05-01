US maternal death rate rose slightly last year, health officials say

NEW YORK: More US women died around the time of childbirth last year, reversing two years of decline, according to provisional data posted Wednesday (Apr 30).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 688 people died last year during pregnancy or shortly after giving birth. That’s up from 669 deaths in 2023, but down from 2022 and 2021, when it was the highest level in more than 50 years.

The maternal mortality rate rose to 19 deaths per 100,000 live births, up from 18.6 the year before.

The CDC counts women who die while pregnant, during childbirth and up to 42 days after birth from conditions related to pregnancy. Excessive bleeding, blood vessel blockages and infections are leading causes.

Such deaths spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the virus was particularly dangerous to pregnant women. And, in the worst days of the pandemic, burned-out physicians may have added to the risk by ignoring pregnant women’s worries, experts say.