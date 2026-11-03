Tensions rise as midterm campaign ends with control of Congress at stake

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Trump administration's attempt to temporarily block California from counting mail-in ballots from more than 20,000 registered voters who federal officials alleged were likely non-US citizens.

It was quick action from the high court. California had argued the federal lawsuit would disenfranchise 20,000 voters based on vague accusations and that the process for identifying noncitizens was error-prone.

A US judge on Monday also ordered the Trump administration to stop demanding that California segregate ballots cast by people on lists of suspected noncitizens.

Trump, 80, has campaigned hard for Republicans, holding events in 20 states over the past 32 days, the White House said. His final event was a speech at the belated reopening of the Washington reflecting pool, where the former real-estate developer spent more than 20 minutes discussing pipes, joints, caulking, granite resurfacing, algae and leaks.

"So we have a lot of great things planned for Washington, and I could get into the nation, but for that you don't have enough time," Trump said, also mentioning the grass at the White House, his new Marine One helipad, a golf course and plans for a triumphal arch that are facing a court challenge.

He made brief reference to the election, saying: "When you vote, remember: A party that hates America cannot be allowed to rule over the people who built our country."

A Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday found 46 per cent of registered ​voters said they would vote for Democrats in ⁠congressional elections, compared with 38 per cent who picked Republicans.

Early voting, whether in person or by mail, has already set a record with 57 million votes cast as of Monday afternoon, up from 45 million in all of the 2022 midterms.