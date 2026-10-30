CNA Explains: Why do the US midterm elections matter?

Why do the midterms matter for Trump?

The outcome of the midterms will have a bearing on the US government’s policy agenda, Mr Chen said. The party in control of the House can oversee key spending Bills and convene hearings to scrutinise Trump’s foreign policy.

If the Democrats win control of the Senate, they would also be able to block votes on Trump’s national security nominees, said Mr Chen, who is also an Associate Research Fellow from the US Programme at RSIS.

However, while Congress has these abilities on paper, Mr Chen said that Trump has a "much more influential platform" to express his opinions and promote his agenda.

For example, he has been known to bypass Congress entirely on issues, such as his recent purchase of Russian gas, which has sparked criticism from both sides of the aisle.

In a bipartisan letter, Democratic and Republican lawmakers said the agreement would provide Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government with more fuel to finance its war, and will not benefit Americans.

The midterms are also often taken as a barometer of Presidential performance regardless of who is in the White House, said Assoc Prof Chong.

The Iran War is a deeply unpopular conflict among Americans, and a Democrat-controlled House or Senate could try to use defence spending to pressure Trump to end the conflict, said Mr Chen from RSIS.

"A Democrat-controlled House may also push back more forcefully against Trump’s tariff plans, though their procedural nature gives these tariffs more legal backing."

What are some key issues driving US voters?

Polls have shown that economic anxiety is the top issue for voters, who have expressed concerns about fuel prices and overall affordability, said Mr Chen.

"While other concerns include data centres and immigration, this economic lens has made foreign policy issues such as the Iran War and Trump’s tariffs relevant to the pocketbooks of voters," he said.

While the midterms usually favour the opposition, this year, "inflation and the cost of living weigh heavily despite the fact that the top numbers for the US economy look fine", said NUS' Assoc Prof Chong.

The effect of the Iran War on the cost of living, particularly on fuel, has also amplified sentiments that the administration is not handling the US economy well, he said.

Trump’s excessive efforts to deport immigrants have also caused unhappiness - an issue that "used to drive support for Trump and the MAGA wing of the GOP is proving divisive for some communities while depriving others of needed labour", he added.

Earlier this month, the home of Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was raided by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. She is an outspoken critic of Trump and has been the target of his political insults.