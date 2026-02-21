Court ruling against Trump's use of tariffs offers little respite for global economy, analysts say

LONDON: While the US Supreme Court's ruling on Friday (Feb 20) against President Donald Trump's use of tariffs marks a clear setback for his use of trade levies as an economic weapon, analysts say it offers little immediate relief for the global economy.

Instead, they expect another bout of activity-crimping confusion combined with near-certainty that Trump will seek other means to replace the raft of global tariffs now struck down as unlawful.

In the meantime, a long list of uncertainties remains - including what new tariffs Trump will seek to impose, whether the funds from the annulled levies will have to be refunded, and whether territories that entered deals with the US to mitigate their impact will see those pacts reopened for review.

Responding to the ruling, Trump announced new global tariffs of 10 per cent for an initial 150-day period and acknowledged it was not clear if or when there would be any refunds.

"In general, I think it will just bring in a new period of high uncertainty in world trade, as everybody tries to figure out what the US tariff policy will be going forward," said Varg Folkman, analyst at the European Policy Centre think-tank.

"In the end it's going to look pretty much the same."

Economists at ING bank agreed. "The scaffolding has come down, but the building remains under construction. No matter how today's ruling reads, tariffs are here to stay."

Friday's ruling concerns only the tariffs launched by Trump on the basis of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, intended for national emergencies. So far, they are estimated to have brought in over US$175 billion in funds.

By itself, the ruling chops the trade-weighted average US tariff almost in half from 15.4 per cent to 8.3 per cent, trade policy monitor Global Trade Alert estimated.

For those countries on higher US tariff levels, the change is more dramatic. For China, Brazil and India, it will mean double-digit percentage point cuts, albeit to still-high levels.