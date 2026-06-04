CNA Explains: What the US forced labour probe means for global trading partners

SINGAPORE: The United States is mulling new tariffs of between 10 per cent and 12.5 per cent on dozens of economies, including Singapore, following a probe into forced labour practices.

Analysts said the move is part of Washington’s effort to rebuild broad tariffs after earlier measures were struck down in court.

Washington on Tuesday (Jun 2) released results from investigations into 60 trading partners - among them China, Australia, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and the Philippines - examining whether they act against imports of goods made with forced labour, and whether any shortcomings harm US commerce.

All 60 economies could face fresh tariffs, the US Trade Representative (USTR) said. Singapore, for instance, may be hit with a 12.5 per cent levy.

How did the US arrive at these findings, and what do they signal about its broader trade strategy? Here's what you need to know.

What were the investigation results?

The USTR concluded that only six economies - Canada, Ecuador, the European Union, Indonesia, Mexico and Pakistan - have laws explicitly banning imports made with forced labour.

The remaining 54 "failed to impose and effectively enforce" such prohibitions.

The benchmark used was whether these economies have clear legal bans on forced labour imports and whether those bans are effectively enforced, said Ms Heather Hurlburt, an associate fellow at Chatham House and former USTR chief of staff.

"It's worth noting that many countries have laws requiring disclosure of the use of forced labour in imported goods, or voluntary standards urging that goods made with forced labour be avoided," she told CNA.

"The Trump administration said those are not good enough."

Based on these findings, the USTR has proposed tariffs ranging from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent.