Historic leadership firsts for minorities across US in midterm vote

LOS ANGELES: The US midterm vote ushered in a wave of historic leadership firsts across the country on Tuesday (Nov 3), electoral milestones on a night that saw voters issue a sharp rejection of President Donald Trump's second term.

The first Black female governor, the first openly gay male senator and the first female Native American governor all won groundbreaking elections in the vote that racked up resounding wins for Democrats.

Bill Shiebler - chief strategy officer at the non-profit State Voices, a network of advocates for civic engagement and equity - told AFP the night was "a huge rebuke against hate and division".

"We're witnessing an electorate that increasingly sees itself in its leaders, and the leaders who come out of communities they now represent," Shiebler said.

"I think that's part of a multiracial democracy working as it's intended, not just a novelty."