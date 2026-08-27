US sounds out NATO allies over Europe force review

BRUSSELS, Belgium: A senior Pentagon official pressed NATO allies Thursday (Aug 27) to explain how they were stepping up to meet US demands to take responsibility for Europe's defence as Washington reviews its forces on the continent.

President Donald Trump's administration has raised fears among allies that it could cut back its forces in Europe after launching a six-month review in July of its deployments.

"The spirit that we come in is obviously one ... of consultation, of engagement. We want to hear from our allies," US Defense Under Secretary Elbridge Colby said on a visit for talks with NATO's headquarters in Brussels.

Washington has sent out a questionnaire asking European countries to show how they are making strides towards taking the lead on protecting their continent after agreeing to ramp up military budgets massively.

"We're actually having a kind of down-to-business conversation about how we go forward together in a world in which Europe, which is obviously a very wealthy continent, can and is taking primary responsibility for its own conventional defence," Colby said.

He said Washington was pushing "to advance and accelerate what's happening, and then to look at the strategic posture at a high level of the US forces in Europe".