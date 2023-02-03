Ex-US Navy captain jailed for massive bribery scandal involving Malaysian businessman 'Fat Leonard'

SAN DIEGO: A former United States Navy captain who was caught up in a massive contracting scandal was sentenced on Thursday (Feb 2) to two-and-a-half years in federal prison for taking nearly US$91,000 in bribes.

Retired Captain David Haas also was ordered to make restitution and pay a US$30,000 fine.

Prosecutors said that Haas, 54, who hails from Hawaii, was among dozens of Navy officials who were bribed to help obtain defence contracts for Malaysian businessman Leonard Glenn Francis, also known as "Fat Leonard".

Francis owned Singapore-based Glenn Defense Marine Asia, or GDMA, which supplied food, water and fuel to vessels for decades.

He has acknowledged overbilling the Navy by US$35 million with the help of officers whom he plied with prostitutes, Kobe beef, cigars and other bribes so they would direct their ships to Pacific ports that Francis controlled in Southeast Asia.

More than 30 people have been convicted or pleaded guilty in the sweeping corruption case.