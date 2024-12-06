Police scour New York for suspect, two days after UnitedHealth executive gunned down

NEW YORK: Armed with a growing file of clues, New York police on Friday (Dec 6) were scouring surveillance videos and asking the public for help in their search for the masked assailant who gunned down a UnitedHealth executive on a Midtown Manhattan sidewalk.

Brian Thompson, 50, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit and a father of two, was shot from behind early on Wednesday in what police described as a brazen and targeted attack. It came just before the company's annual investor conference at the Hilton on Sixth Avenue.

Police have released multiple photos of the suspect that were captured by security cameras from around town during his stay in New York. They have yet to publicly identify the man, who was last seen riding an electric bicycle into Central Park.

Police offered a US$10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.