Pentagon chief confident NATO will commit to Trump's defence spending target

BRUSSELS: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday (Jun 5) he was confident that members of the NATO alliance would sign up to Donald Trump's demand for a major boost in defence spending, adding that it had to happen by a summit later in June.

The US president has said NATO allies should boost investment in defence to 5 per cent of gross domestic product, up from the current target of 2 per cent.

"To be an alliance, you got to be more than flags. You got to be formations. You got to be more than conferences," Hegseth said as he arrived at a gathering of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

"We're here to continue the work that President Trump started, which is a commitment to 5% defence spending across this alliance, which we think will happen," Hegseth said, adding: "It has to happen by the summit at The Hague later this month."

Diplomats have said European allies understand that hiking defence expenditure is the price of ensuring a continued US commitment to the continent's security and that keeping the US on board means allowing Trump to be able to declare a win on his 5 per cent demand during the summit, scheduled for Jun 24 to 25.

"That will be a considerable extra investment," NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte told reporters, predicting that in the Hague summit "we will decide on a much higher spending target for all the nations in NATO".

In a bid to meet Trump's 5 per cent goal, Rutte has proposed alliance members boost defence spending to 3.5 per cent of GDP and commit a further 1.5 per cent to broader security-related spending, Reuters has reported.

Details of the new investment plan will likely continue to be negotiated until the eve of the NATO summit.